Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after purchasing an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $329.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

