Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 268,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

