Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

