Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 56,022 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,022 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.