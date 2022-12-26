Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.09 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

