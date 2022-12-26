Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,015 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $43.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

