Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after acquiring an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

