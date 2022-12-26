Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

