Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $29.94 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 684,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,000. Kroger accounts for approximately 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kroger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 84.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

