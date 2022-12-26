Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.