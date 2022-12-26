Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGA opened at $10.41 on Monday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

