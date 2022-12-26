Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,971.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,933.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,888.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.