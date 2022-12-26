Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 174,916 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 174,916 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

