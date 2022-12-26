Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $62,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.88 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

