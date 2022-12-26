Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 10,030 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $75,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

