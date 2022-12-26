Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 5,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $90,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

