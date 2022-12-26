Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

AZO stock opened at $2,430.65 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,452.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,266.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

