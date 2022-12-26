Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $64.91 Million Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.27% of STAG Industrial worth $64,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.