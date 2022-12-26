Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $71.02 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $71,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

