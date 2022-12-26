Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,286 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $145,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

