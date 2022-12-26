Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 66.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 25.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 409,684 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 182.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.89 on Monday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

