Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 898,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,699,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

