Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
