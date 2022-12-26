Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.