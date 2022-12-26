Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.