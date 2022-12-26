Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.