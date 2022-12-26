Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BEP opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.