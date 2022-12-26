Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 16,807 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 667.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.