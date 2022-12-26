Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Shake Shack by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

