Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,160 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.1 %

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.