Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB opened at $8.49 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.