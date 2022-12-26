Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

NYSE SPR opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

