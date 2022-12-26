Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 16,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $267.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.