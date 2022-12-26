Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HUN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.62 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

