Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity at CoreCivic
CoreCivic Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.24.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.