Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344,370 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,675,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $12.97 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

