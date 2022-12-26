Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 150.4% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $74.08.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.