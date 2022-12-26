Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $140.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

