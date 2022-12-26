Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 245.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $8,820,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,731 shares of company stock worth $354,330. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

