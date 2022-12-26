Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

