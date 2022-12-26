Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,851.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.