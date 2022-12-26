Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.