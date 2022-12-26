Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

