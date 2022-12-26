CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires Shares of 564 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $457.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.03. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

