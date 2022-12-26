CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

