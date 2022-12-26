CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

NYSE:UNP opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

