CFO4Life Group LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.