CFO4Life Group LLC Has $912,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 133,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $483,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

