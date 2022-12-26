CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $540.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $530.69 and its 200 day moving average is $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

