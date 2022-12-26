CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

